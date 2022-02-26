Grand Rapids bar stops selling Russian vodka over Ukraine invasion

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 09: Stoli Vodka bottles as seen during the opening of PEG: The Store + PEG Records Artist Showcase at Arts District Co-op on June 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A bar in Western Michigan has decided to remove Russian vodka from its shelves in a stance against the nation’s invasion of bordering neighbor Ukraine.

Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids posted on Facebook Thursday that the bar will no longer sell Russian vodka, citing Russia’s recent attack on former Soviet nation Ukraine.

Pre-invasion.... Post-invasion.... Bob's bar will no longer sell Russian vodka! Posted by Bob's Bar on Thursday, February 24, 2022

“Pre-invasion.... Post-invasion.... Bob’s bar will no longer sell Russian vodka!” the Facebook post reads, showing one picture of a liquor shelf with bottles of Stolichnaya vodka, and another photo with the vodka missing.

Bob Quay, owner of the Michigan bar, says he understands the move will not change the outcome in Ukraine, but was rather intended to spark a conversation here about the attack in Europe.

“I mean, it’s just a statement. It’s not gonna cause (Russian President) Vladimir (Putin) to move out of Ukraine,” Quay told WOOD-TV. “But yeah, it’s a small statement on behalf of this local bar here. It’s what I can do.”

Russian troops continued moving in on Ukraine’s capitol Kyiv on Saturday after invading the nation Thursday. Russia says the assault on Ukraine is only aimed at military targets, but areas like bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit by air and missile strikes, and Russian troops, during the invasion.

