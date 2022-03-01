3 special elections held Tuesday in Metro Detroit: What to know

BELOIT, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 03: Stickers ready to be passed out to residents after they vote at the Beloit Public Library on November 03, 2020 in Beloit, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Tuesday is an election day in Michigan -- that is, if you’re a voter in one of four Michigan House districts with a special election race.

Polls in four Michigan districts holding special primary elections on March 1 will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for in-person voting. Voters with an absentee ballot must return it to their clerk’s office or secure ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day for it to be counted.

Special election primaries will be held in the following House districts:

15th in Wayne County (Dearborn area) -- this is the seat vacated by former Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, who was elected mayor of Dearborn last fall.

36th in Macomb County (Shelby Township area) -- former Rep. Doug Wozniak won a seat in the State Senate, creating a vacancy.

43rd in Oakland County (Waterford Township, Clarkston area) -- former Rep. Andrea Schroeder died from cancer last year.

74th in Kent County (Alpine Township area)

You can check the Michigan House District Map here

Eligible citizens who have not registered to vote can do so and cast their ballot in one trip at their city or township clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on Election Day. To register, they must bring a document verifying residency, such as a utility bill. Digital copies of residency documents are acceptable.

The March 1 special election primary will determine the candidates to fill partial terms for the vacated seats in the respective districts, meaning those elected in the May 3 special general election will serve through Dec. 31, 2022. The seats to be filled will represent districts based on the district maps that have been in effect since the prior state redistricting took place after the 2010 census.

Primaries and general elections for the next term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and based on the new district maps from the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be held in August and November of this year.

Voters in districts holding special elections can view a sample ballot, find their polling place and get more election information at Michigan.gov/Vote.