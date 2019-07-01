Prayer vigil held for mother and son killed in crash with Inkster police

INKSTER, Mich. - The Inkster community gathered to pray for a family who just lost a mother and her 10-year-old son.

Oweeta Wilkins and her son Aaron were killed in a crash with an Inkster Police Cruiser. There are questions surrounding the circumstances, but that was not the focus of a prayer vigil on Sunday.

“I just really miss my mom and my brother,” said Gia Caple.

Deep agony could be heard in Gia Caple’s voice Sunday night and she stood just feet away from where her 45-year-old mother Oweeta Wilkins and 10-year-old brother died.

“It doesn’t feel right. I just don’t know what to do,” said Caple.

Local 4 was there on the scene, Friday night at the accident. Family members said Wilkins had just left the nearby Happy’s Pizza Restaurant. Caple was inside of the restaurant at the time of the crash, “It’s not the same. Home don’t feel like home. I can’t hear my mom’s voice. It’s just not the same,” said Caple.

Local 4 talked to Wilkins’ sister on Saturday, just hours after she found out the news, “My big sister called me and asked me did I hear what was going on? I said no. And then she told me that our dad said that Aaron and my sister got killed in an accident. My nephew and my big sister are gone and they’re not coming back,” said Jeriesha Wilkins.

Sunday, right across the street, her family and friends gathered for a prayer vigil. Older sister Adrena Crowder recalled her favorite memory of her little sister, “We all had an ongoing daily conversation via text. We would kind of tell jokes if something happened. We would laugh about it,” said Adrena Crowder.

The family released balloons in her memory. A memory that now has to hold this family together.

Michigan State Police said investigators will review the dash cam video and black box. They are awaiting the autopsy results.

