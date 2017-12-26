Project Roadblock aims to put brakes on drunken driving

DETROIT - The time between Christmas and New Year’s Day typically has one of the highest rates of impaired driving fatalities, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In an effort to reduce the number of incidents related to drunken and buzzed driving that take place during the holidays, the NHTSA, the Ad Council and the Television Buereau of Advertising launched their 14th annual Project Roadblock: Local TV Puts the Brakes on Drunk Driving.

Local 4 is one of the participating stations.

Project Roadblock was created in 2004 in support of the NHTSA and the AD Council’s Buzzed Driving Prevention public service advertising campaign.

The partnership aims to unite local television stations in creating a nationwide advertising roadblock by airing Project Roadblock public service announcements between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31.

"The holidays are a time for Americans to enjoy with friends and family. And while they are celebrating, NHTSA in on duty, working to ensure a season of safe travels," said NHTSA deputy administrator Heidi King. "Project Roadblock is critical to getting our message out through donated airtime on TV stations across the country: Always drive sober."

To date, broadcast TV stations across the nation have donated nearly $60 million in media to support the effort.

"Drinking and driving touches every city and town across the county," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. "We’re proud and grateful that each year, more local broadcast TV stations across the county are sharing this lifesaving message and helping keep their communities safe."

