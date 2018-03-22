News

Redford Union High School closed due to threats

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Redford Union High School (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Union High School is closed Thursday due to recent threats, the Redford Union Schools district announced. 

The high school was placed under a soft lockdown on Wednesday after a social media threat was posted against the schools, the district said. 

The high school is now closed Thursday. 

