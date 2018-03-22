Redford Union High School closed due to threats

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Union High School is closed Thursday due to recent threats, the Redford Union Schools district announced.
The high school was placed under a soft lockdown on Wednesday after a social media threat was posted against the schools, the district said.
The high school is now closed Thursday.
Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.
RELATED:
- Hamtramck high schools closed Thursday due to threat of violence
- Fitzgerald Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat
- Oak Park School District closed Thursday, Friday after threats on social media
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.