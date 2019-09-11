Report reveals flaws with Wyandotte Public Schools volunteer policy

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A new report reveals the flawed policy that led to a convicted felon being allowed to volunteer inside Wyandotte schools.

Michael Beebe is now accused of sex crimes against children. A 14-page report reveals the district paid a law firm to tell them what many parents felt was obvious, that the policy needed to be changed.

Following a packed special meeting of the Wyandotte School Board it was determined that changes were needed to prevent another convicted felon from ever volunteering in the district.

Beebe was allowed to volunteer at his daughter's middle school, Monroe, despite serving time in prison for home invasion. In 2016, the report shows Beebe "advised Ms. Wilson (principal) he had a felony that was approximately 20 years old." The principal "indicated that he could pursue an appeal with the superintendent."

The report shows when superintendent Catherine Cost met with Beebe.

"He expressed he turned his life around at that time," attorney Kevin Sutton said.

Beebe's AA sponsor and pastor "both spoke persuasively in favor of Beebe and his present state and good deeds."

Cost decided since "his past crimes did not involve children or sexual conduct with any kind" she approved him to volunteer for one year. But each additional year "checks were formed" and "revealed no new charges."

That wasn't until his arrest this year for allegedly sexually abusing children, involving students he volunteered around. A few months before his arrest the district received an anonymous letter raising concerns about Beebe's behavior. The report shows during the same time Beebe revealed to parents he "had a past felony but was still allowed to serve as a volunteer."

When the principal found out that's when they revoked his appeal. While none of the alleged acts happened on school grounds, parents still felt the superintendent who signed off on Beebe's appeal was to blame.

The report shows a total of 15 people were interviewed. All were past or current employees of the district, except for one parent.

