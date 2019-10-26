Reward offered for arrest of suspect in fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman in Detroit

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in Detroit.

Kayla Jividen was shot during a robbery that happened at Cedargrove Street on the city's east side on Aug. 27 at 3:07 a.m. According to Crime Stoppers, the shooters were masked and fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information make an anonymous tip to 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.