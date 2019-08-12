Royal Oak police arrest man accused of threatening to shoot officers on Snapchat

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Royal Oak police arrested a Detroit man accused of threatening to shoot officers in a Snapchat video that showed him holding a Glock handgun while driving past authorities.

Martin Fitzgerald Gisstennal, 28, of Detroit, is accused of making the Snapchat video in March. He was holding a Glock handgun and making statements about shooting police officers while his vehicle went past officers, paramedics and firefighters working on a vehicle at Greenfield and Normandy roads in Royal Oak, according to authorities.

Royal Oak detectives reviewed the video and identified Gisstennal as the man holding the gun and speaking in the video, police said.

Gisstennal was taken into custody and charged with false report or threat of terrorism, a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison; and carrying a concealed weapon, a felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

His criminal history includes convictions for driving with a suspended license, according to officials.

Gisstennal was arraigned Saturday at 52-a District Court. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear at 44th District Court on Aug. 19.

