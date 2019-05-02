Detroit police seek shooter who killed 21-year-old man sitting in car

DETROIT - Detroit police are still searching for a shooter who killed a 21-year-old man sitting in a car on the city's west side.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. April 11 in the area of Curtis and Wisconsin streets, police said.

Jaron Pearson, 21, was sitting in his vehicle when a dark-colored sedan approached, officials said. Someone from inside the sedan fired shots, injuring Pearson, according to authorities.

Pearson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, officials said.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

