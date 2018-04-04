Suspect in shooting, carjackings in Canton, Northville townships found dead in Detroit

A man wanted in connection to a shooting and carjackings crime spree April 3, 2018 in western Wayne County was found dead the next morning on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man suspected of shooting a woman and committing two carjackings Tuesday night in western Wayne County has been found dead on Detroit's east side.

Michigan State Police said they exchanged gunfire Wednesday morning with the carjackings and shooting suspect in the area of Gratiot Avenue and East Outer Drive in Detroit. He was found dead later Wednesday morning in the 11500 block of Bradford Street in Detroit. He was shot several times, police said.

Started in Canton Township

This all started when a man tried to carjack woman in Canton Township at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. The woman put up a fight and was shot. She is OK after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

That shooting happened outside the Salvation Army store on Joy Road in Canton Township. The gunman then ran on foot across the street and carjacked someone else.

A man went on a crime spree April 3, 2018 which started in Canton Township and led police to Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

Police search for a suspect in Detroit wanted for a shooting and carjackings on April 3, 2018 in Canton Township and Northville Township. (WDIV)

He led police on a 3 to 4-mile chase to Northville Township where he crashed at Sheldon and 5 Mile roads. Then he carjacked another woman outside a CVS story and forced her to stay in the car and drive him to Highland Park. He held the woman at gunpoint but let her go once they got to Highland Park.

Police search Detroit's east side

On Wednesday morning police were focused on an area where they believed the suspect was near Gratiot Avenue and East Outer Drive. Residents were advised to stay in their homes and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Police surround area of Gratiot Avenue and East Outer Drive in Detroit as they search for a shooting and carjacking suspect on April 4, 2018. (WDIV)

State police said at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday the suspect was tracked to the area of Roseberry and Wilfred in Detroit. State police said he tried to carjack an undercover trooper. The suspect and trooper exchanged gunfire, police said.

Suspect description

The suspect was described as black, about 50 years of age, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a green jacket. He was armed with a handgun and considered dangerous as police searched for him.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.