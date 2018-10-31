The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018

Detroit skyline from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 31, 2018 at 6:12 p.m.

Multiple shot on Detroit's east side

Multiple people were shot and at least one teen was killed at a home on Detroit's east side Wednesday afternoon.

A Catholic deacon in Troy was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child, according to police. Find out more.

It's Halloween night, so check this list for trick-or-treat times in Metro Detroit.

Do you believe in ghosts? Go inside the Eloise psychiatric hospital in Westland with ghost hunters... from the safety of your computer, of course. Watch here.

Click here for the latest weather updates for trick-or-treating around Metro Detroit from Ben Bailey.

Tamara Greene murder

Crime Stoppers said an anonymous $100,000 reward is being offered in the unsolved murder of an exotic dancer 15 years ago in Detroit.

Project Green Light expanding

Project Green Light Detroit is a system of monitored, interconnected security cameras outside businesses and it has spread from the original eight businesses to more than 400 across the city.

Halloween date change?

An online petition addressed to the White House is trying to change Halloween from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday in October.

ATV death mistrial

A hung jury in the trial of former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner left the judge no choice but to declare a mistrial.

