Update on Detroit serial killer case expected Monday from police

DETROIT - Detroit police are expected to release new information Monday on their investigation into a serial killer on the city's east side.
On Friday afternoon, Deangelo Martin, 34, who is considered a person of interest in the case, was arrested. Chief James Craig said Martin is a homeless man known to frequent the area where bodies of three women were found.
Martin was taken into custody in the area of 7 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Sunday that they have a warrant for unnamed man.
Victims
- Nancy Harrison - Body discovered on March 19 on Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.
- Travesene Ellis - Body discovered on May 24 on Linnhurst Street -- she is considered the second victim.
- Police have not identified the third victim, who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue on Wednesday, June 5. They are asking for the public's help in identifying her. She is described as black, about 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds. She has a short afro hair style.
- Anyone with information needs to contact police at 313-596-2260.
