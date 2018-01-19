VIDEO: Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing

LANSING - Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Aly Raisman testified at the sentencing for former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar on Friday.

Raisman joined the more than 100 victims of the sexual abuser in issuing victim statements during his sentencing hearing.

"The tables have turned. We have our voices and we aren't going anywhere," Raisman said. "Larry was the Olympic doctor and he molested me at the 2012 London Olympic games."

"I will not rest until every last trace of your influence on this sport has been destroyed like the cancer it is,” Raisman said.

Raisman blasted U.S.A. Gymnastics for allowing the sexual abuse to continue for years. She took aim at USAG CEO Kerry Perry, saying the organization is "rotting from the inside."

"You've taken on an organization that is rotting on the inside... you will be judged with how you deal with it...continuing to issue statements with empty promises will no longer work."

"We're dealing with real lives in the future of this sport, for this sport to go on, we need to demand change," Raisman said.

Watch her full statement in the video player above.

Fellow Olympian Jordyn Wieber also spoke on Friday. Watch her statement here.

More than 100 victims are expected to give statements during the sentencing period, which is expected to take a total of four days.

During Day 1 of sentencing, several victims spoke on the record about the abuse they endured from the former gymnastics doctor.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.