Video shows man with jugs of gasoline lighting Inkster strip mall on fire

INKSTER, Mich. - Surveillance video from an Inkster strip mall shows a man with more than six jugs of gasoline lighting the building on fire Sunday.

The man poured gas outside the building near the intersection of Inkster and Cherry Hill roads and threw a match onto it, igniting a fire that destroyed five businesses.

Darrell Johnson's barbershop, Fade Away Barber, was one of the businesses lost to the fire.

Feb. 3, 2019

"I've been here for 10 years. It's been blood, sweat and tears to put this together," he said. "You've definitely made many people's lives miserable."

The fire also wrecked Dr. Kashif Qureshi's primary care office.

The man ran through an alley to flee the scene. His motive is unknown.

The man is about 6 feet to 6 feet, 4 inches tall with a light complexion. He weighs about 180-200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call Inkster police at 313-563-9850.

