Woman charged in Rochester Hills face-biting attack

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Allison Weaver has been charged in connection with a Rochester Hills face-biting attack

Weaver has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony; assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony; and assault with intent to maim, a 10-year felony.

Weaver was arraigned Sept. 20 in the 52-3 District Court in front of Judge Nancy Carniak.

Bond was set a $75,000. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of Carniak at 1:15 p.m. The exam is scheduled in front of Carniak on Oct. 7 at 1:15 p.m.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday to the Lake Village Apartments in the 2300 block of Norfolk Drive in Rochester Hills.

The 48-year-old victim apparently was fending off sexual advances from Weaver. When that woman fell asleep, Weaver was over her and had bitten the woman's ear off, and had bitten the woman all over her face, according to sheriff's deputies.

