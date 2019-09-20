Woman charged in Rochester Hills face-biting attack

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Allison Weaver was charged Thursday with assault with intent to do great bodily harm after a bizarre attack in Rochester Hills that has a woman hospitalized with serious injuries.

The victim is still in the hospital.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday to the Lake Village Apartments in the 2300 block of Norfolk Drive in Rochester Hills. Police said they found Weaver standing over a woman -- both of them covered in blood.

According to authorities, Weaver bit the ear off of the victim, who reportedly had bite marks all over her face.

The 48-year-old victim reportedly was fending off sexual advances from Weaver.

Weaver's attorney said Weaver is a single mother and should be let out on bond. Prosecutors said the victim is still badly injured and in the hospital. They asked for a high bond and serious limitations on Weaver if she is released on a tether.

Weaver, 44, is being held on a $75,000 bond and will have to wear that GPS tether if released.

Allison Weaver

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.