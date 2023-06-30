Metro Detroit air quality still poor Friday but shows improvement as wildfires persist

Air quality in the U.S. Midwest as of 6 a.m. on June 30, 2023.

DETROIT – Air quality in Metro Detroit is expected to improve over the weekend, but it still ranked among the worst in the country, and on Earth, as of Friday morning.

Like other parts of the U.S., the region continues to be affected by wildfire smoke moving in from Canada. Detroit had the worst air quality of any city in the country early on Friday, June 30, according to IQAir, but that appeared to improve some throughout the morning.

Detroit moved from the No. 3 ranking to No. 7 for the worst air quality in the world around 7 a.m. Friday. IQAir’s live air quality index ranking showed that Toronto, Ontario had the worst air quality of all, and New York City was behind it in second.

IQAir also showed Metro Detroit’s AQI at 97 out of 500 on Friday morning, which is considered “moderate.” However, AirNow.gov, another source published by U.S. government agencies, reported that Detroit had an AQI of 158 as of 7 a.m., which is considered “unhealthy” for everyone.

An air quality alert was extended for all of Southeast Michigan for the day. Experts say smoke particles can cause damage to the respiratory and vascular systems, and can irritate the eyes, nose and throat.

People are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible, and to leave windows shut. People with underlying lung and heart conditions should take extra care to limit prolonged exposure outdoors. Older adults and children are also at higher risk.

If venturing outdoors is necessary, experts suggest wearing a mask to protect yourself from the particles. The National Weather Service also encourages people to “run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters,” if possible.

Activities that contribute to air pollution, like outdoor burning, are discouraged.

Other major U.S. cities, particularly those in the Midwest and East, have also been dealing with wildfire smoke and poor air quality since the fires began. Throughout the week, Chicago was among those with the worst air quality in the world -- it was ranked eighth-worst in the world Friday with “moderate” air quality.

Washington, D.C. rose higher on the list Friday, ranking at No. 4 for the worst air quality on Earth, according to IQAir. New York City, which has dealt with thick blankets of smoke on-and-off for weeks, had the second-worst air in the world on Friday.

Wildfires have been burning up stretches of Canadian forests for several weeks, jumpstarting a wildfire season that typically doesn’t begin for the country until July. Hundreds of fires continued to burn across most, if not all, provinces this week.

Air quality is expected to continue improving in Southeast Michigan over the upcoming weekend.

More: Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it