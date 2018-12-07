Ypsilanti Township 19-year-old killed by 16-year-old after drug deal went bad, police said

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a drug deal that went wrong led to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Ypsilanti Township man at the HYPE Athletic Center in Wayne on Nov. 26.

Antoine Perry, a 16-year-old boy from Wayne, was charged as an adult Friday with felony murder, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm.

Police said Perry contacted the 19-year-old to purchase marijuana and when the victim started to drive away, Perry tried to take the marijuana without paying.

Perry fired a weapon at the victim, striking him multiple times, police said.

Authorities said they found the 19-year-old in the lobby of the building with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead.

Perry was arrested Dec.1, was arraigned Friday and is being held in the Wayne County Jail.

He is expected to return to court on Dec. 21. He could face life imprisonment.

