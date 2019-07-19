Ann Arbor Art Fair begins; excessive heat warning; the Diag gets a facelift

Happy Friday!

The 60th Ann Arbor Art Fair kicked off yesterday with large crowds and hot temperatures. A sudden downpour dampened the event for about 15 minutes, but that didn't stop shoppers from enjoying day one.

The heat, however, will be picking up today and tomorrow, and an excessive heat warning has been issued for the area until 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Ann Arbor police reported several heat-related medical instances at the fair Thursday, so if you're heading to the event, remember to drink a lot of water, wear loose clothes that breathe and take breaks in the air conditioning. They also ask that you leave pets at home since the asphalt will be searing hot.

What's been happening:

〽 Where's the block M? The iconic bronze symbol on the Diag and the area surrounding it is currently undergoing a $200,000 renovation. It is expected to be completed by the time classes start up again in the fall. (Michigan Daily)

🎬 Russ Collins, the executive director of the Michigan and State theaters has won a national award for Outstanding Individual Contribution from the League of Historical American Theaters. (WEMU)

📱 A new episode of A4 Minutes dropped this week. See my interview with the woman who is combating sexual violence on college campuses with her interactive app. (A4)

⚖ A thought-provoking summit will take place tomorrow at Washtenaw Community College focusing on wrongful convictions. (A4)

☕️ On Saturday, Sweetwaters in Meijer on Ann Arbor-Saline Road will have its grand opening and southsiders are welcoming the locally owned coffee shop to their side of town. (A4)

Art Fair:

📺 We were live at Art Fair on Live in the D yesterday as the largest juried art fair in the country opened for business. (A4/Live in the D)

🚚 Ever wonder what Art Fair setup day looks like? We met up with one of the fair's directors early Wednesday morning when the streets of downtown Ann Arbor were completely empty to find out. (A4)

❤️️ All different types of artists sell their work at the fair, and some are couples. We caught up with four couples who you should check out at each fair. (A4)

🍨 Here's a great guide to where to dine around the fair. (Eater Detroit)

Feature interview of the week:

"I think we do a good job of not only representing Pride but of representing Ann Arbor’s really diverse community within our Pride." - Joe Schoch, co-director of Ann Arbor Pride

