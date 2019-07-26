Principal sues Ann Arbor Public Schools; U-M's new solar car; worst weather yet for Art Fair?

Happy Friday!

Mother Nature came out in full force during the Ann Arbor Art Fair last week. Sweltering heat and humidity paired with severe thunderstorms proved to be a devastating mix for the event, injuring one person and damaging artwork. Two parked cars also caught fire blocks away from the event due to a downed power line. Beyond the fair, some folks experienced power outages for several days due to the severe weather.

The good news? The weather this weekend seems to remember it's July and not the apocalypse, so I guess we have that to look forward to, right?

☔ Hear from the executive director of the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original as she recounts the terrible weather that hit the annual event this year. (WEMU)

⚖ A white principal has made national headlines after she filed a $5 million lawsuit against Ann Arbor Public Schools, claiming racial discrimination. (Washington Post)

☀️ The University of Michigan solar car team has unveiled its newest vehicle, whose name could be the next James Bond film title. (A4)

📚 Can't say I'm surprised, but Ann Arbor was ranked the No. 1 most educated city in the country ... again. (A4)

🖼 The University of Michigan Museum of Art, has appointed a new deputy director of public experience and learning -- and it sounds like a pretty awesome job. (A4)

🏖 Love spending time at the beach each summer? Then you'll want to see this list of the 10 most bacteria-laden beaches in Michigan. *Insert shudder here* (ClickOnDetroit)

Fun to know:

☕️ Not sure if I could endure this much caffeine, but the Ann Arbor Caffeine Crawl is upon us, and Sarah has all the details. Can you tell she loves coffee? (A4)

🖌 If it hasn't already popped up on your social media feeds, a new mural is being painted on the side of the Courthouse Square apartment building on South Fourth Avenue and East Huron Street. See what it will look like once it's complete. (A4)

🎭 Are you an actor? Wild Swan Theater will be holding auditions for three productions in early September. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"The Monarch Butterfly population has declined almost 90% in the last 25 years. If we can help in any way to increase their habitat and thus numbers ... we owe it to them, to the environment." - Douglas Kelly, city of Ann Arbor director of golf

