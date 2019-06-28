Soil contaminated at LSNC; Heavenly Metal to close shop; your summer plans in Ann Arbor

Happy Friday!

The big story this week was the closure of some areas at the Leslie Science & Nature Center after the city of Ann Arbor discovered its soil is contaminated with heavy metals. All summer camps were moved offsite, and now LSNC and the city are waiting to hear the results of further testing. While the park is still open, the question everyone's asking is: What happens next?

It's too early to tell, but it's a shame to see this happening at a center whose mission is to create "moments of discovery that inspire curiosity, exploration and respect for STEM and the natural world."

🚪 One of Kerrytown's oldest boutiques, Heavenly Metal, will be closing its doors Sunday. Owner Vicki Honeyman cited rising costs and declining business as the reasons for the closure. (A4)

🚲 Bikeshare program ArborBike will be relaunching soon. We test-rode their bikes on Live in the D. (A4)

🏠 Here's a good breakdown of Ann Arbor's affordable housing crisis and the challenges it faces. (Crain's Detroit)

📱 In the latest episode of "A4 Minutes," I sit down with Lisa McLaughlin, co-founder and co-CEO of Workit Health in Ann Arbor, a telehealth company helping people recover from addiction. (A4)

🍜 Some of Ann Arbor and Ypsi's top chefs weigh in on their favorite local places to grab a bite. (Concentrate)

🍻 Prost! German Park is kicking off its 81st season Saturday with its first summer picnic of 2019. We have all the details. (A4)

🎆 The Fourth of July is just around the corner. Sarah has a roundup of the best family friendly events happening that day in A2. (A4)

🎺 Another great summer activity? Seeing the Ann Arbor Civic Band perform weekly at West Park. See the full schedule of concerts. (A4)

