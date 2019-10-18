U-M Solar Car Team in world headlines; inside Ann Arbor's greenbelt; one day, two viral birds

Happy Friday!

This was a big week for the University of Michigan Solar Car Team, which finished third in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in Australia. Get this: Their car, Electrum, raced 1,800-miles in five days through the Australian outback. Even better? They were the only American team -- out of 40 international contenders -- to cross the finish line.

It may not be your traditional jersey-wearing, cornhole-tossing, tailgating spectator sport, but they gave Wolverines the world over a major reason to be proud this week.

What's been happening:

🚨 An armed robbery -- with shots fired on Miller Ave. bordering Water Hill -- took place on Sunday at Bloom City Club cannabis dispensary. Thankfully nobody was injured, but two suspects are still at large. (A4)

🙋 Want to get more involved with city politics? The Ann Arbor Citizens Academy is now accepting applications. (A4)

🖌 A Detroit-based artist in residence at U-M is painting a mural depicting the university's first African American student. It will be finished and available to view on Saturday. (A4)

🖼 Speaking of art, a 240-year-old iconic painting has been reinstalled at U-M's William L. Clements Library. Members of the public can visit on Fridays. (A4)

🍅 Fifteen years after it began, the taxpayer-funded land conservation program -- known as the Ann Arbor greenbelt -- is bountiful. (MLive)

😷 Eight cases of whooping cough have been confirmed at Ann Arbor Public Schools. But county officials aren't racing to call it an "outbreak" just yet. (Local 4)

🚫 In an unprecedented move, U-M has deferred Greek rush recruitment to the winter semester and six fraternities broke away as a result. (AP)

🏀 Head U-M basketball coach Juwan Howard just secured the highest-ranked recruit in program history. The player is 6-foot-10. (A4)

Fun to know:

🦉 This week was one for the birds. First, this owl landed on an AAPD patrol car and this eagle freaked people out outside Ypsilanti International Elementary. Both birds went viral within 24 hours of each other. (A4)

🐕 Staying with living creatures, here's a fun list of things to do around A2 with your pup. (Destination Ann Arbor)

🌷 Owner of Downtown Home & Garden, Kelly Vore, appeared on Live in the D this week to show all that her shop has to offer -- including Michigan's best selection of bulbs to plant this season. (A4)

🥤 If you love bubble tea as much as I do, you'll want to check out this delectable list of spots you can enjoy the chewy drink in town. (Detroit Eater)

Feature interview of the week:

