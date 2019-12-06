Find a new cat this weekend at Home for the Holidays adoption event in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. – Find a new cat or kitten Saturday at the Home for the Holidays adoption event in Monroe.

The event, hosted by the Friends Of Companion Animals Feline Rescue and Adoption Center, will feature refreshments and games, and Santa will be there to take photos with the newly adopted animals.

Attendees who bring a 35 pound tub of Tidy Cat clumping litter or a 13 pound or larger bag of Purina Naturals Original or Kitten Chow will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Kroger gift card. There will also be a dollar raffle.

The adoption event is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Friends Of Companion Animals Feline Rescue and Adoption Center at 2523 N. Dixie Highway in Monroe.