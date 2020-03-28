Tired of bad news? Here are some photos of my extremely photogenic cat

DETROIT – There has been a lot of bad news recently.

It seems like with each passing day, the news is getting more and more bleak. I deal with it firsthand every day.

The current state of the world is taking a toll on mental health as people social distance and spend time away from the people and things they love.

So, here are some pictures of my incredibly photogenic cat solely to add some light.

His name is Smeet, but he also goes by Smeety and Smitten (and sometimes Meat, but that was because his name was misheard once).

Anyways, if you’re feeling down, enjoy some photos of Smeet:

More happy news!

