Meet a Detroit veterinarian who shifted her business model to help more pets

DETROIT – Pet adoptions went through the roof during the pandemic and now many veterinarian offices in Metro Detroit are having to put new clients on a wait list.

A veterinarian in Detroit found a way to make things easier -- she ditched the brick-and-mortar model and took her business on the road.

“This has been a dream, a dream that I’ve had for probably 10 years,” veterinarian Dr. Marcy McKeithen said.

Well before the COVID pandemic, McKeithen had the idea to do door-to-door vet care.

“I know there’s lots of other pets that are super anxious about going to the vet. They don’t like the car ride. They don’t like the smells,” she said.

Shannon Reed said trips to the vet for her dog Marley have been harder while most vets are doing curbside service to keep employee safe.

Just more than a year ago, McKeithen launched her door-to-door vet care business. It quickly gained attention from many pet owners in need of care, especially from those who adopted animals in the pandemic.

Reed said having the vet come to her pet is a great way to get the most out of a visit.

“She’s comfortable at home so she’s able to, you know, feel like this is her space and I’m able to be here,” she said.

At the start of the COVID pandemic, McKeithen was a little unsure if her business model would work but she said she’s now seen the need and only expects that need to grow.

Click here to learn more about Motor City Vet Care.