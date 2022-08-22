80º

Here are the 10 most popular dog names in 2022

Luna is most popular dog name of 2022, per study

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Bulldogs. (Spencer Platt, 2013 Getty Images)

Friday is National Dog Day -- a chance to celebrate our most loyal, lovable companions!

Trupanion, a medical insurance company for pets, released its lists of this year’s most popular dog names and breeds ahead of the holiday.

More than 740,000 insured pets were included in the survey. Here are the results:

10 most pup-ular dog names

  1. Luna
  2. Charlie
  3. Bella
  4. Daisy
  5. Milo
  6. Lucy
  7. Cooper
  8. Bailey
  9. Teddy
  10. Max

10 most popular breeds

  1. Labrador Retriever
  2. Goldendoodle
  3. Golden Retriever
  4. French Bulldog
  5. Labradoodle
  6. German Shepherd
  7. Shih Tzu
  8. Chihuahua
  9. Yorkshire Terrier
  10. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

