Here are the 10 most popular dog names in 2022

Friday is National Dog Day -- a chance to celebrate our most loyal, lovable companions!
Trupanion, a medical insurance company for pets, released its lists of this year’s most popular dog names and breeds ahead of the holiday.
More than 740,000 insured pets were included in the survey. Here are the results:
10 most pup-ular dog names
- Luna
- Charlie
- Bella
- Daisy
- Milo
- Lucy
- Cooper
- Bailey
- Teddy
- Max
10 most popular breeds
- Labrador Retriever
- Goldendoodle
- Golden Retriever
- French Bulldog
- Labradoodle
- German Shepherd
- Shih Tzu
- Chihuahua
- Yorkshire Terrier
- Cavalier King Charles Spaniel