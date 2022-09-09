All 4 Pets ‘Put Your Pet in a Promo’ Contest

Your pet could be Local 4′s next Spokespet! Do you think your animal friend could join the likes of Nemo or Alfred and Dexter? If so, enter our “Put your pet in a promo” contest below, starting Thursday, Sept. 15th at 8 p.m.!

It doesn’t matter what kind of pet you have, as long as you think it’s special! Previous winners included dogs, cats, lizards, toucans and a spider.

To enter, we need a photo of your pet, its name, your city, and why he or she is so special. The winning pet will star in an All 4 Pets promo on Local 4. Let us see your unique animal family by entering BELOW!