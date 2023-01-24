These were the most popular girl, boy dog names in 2022

Popular pet names, like baby names, tend to change over time or in tandem with current trends.

For instance, the American Kennel Club says that when the movie “Frozen” came out, there was a 900% increase in dogs named after characters in the film, with the name Elsa becoming especially popular. “Names from movies and book franchises like ‘Twilight’ or the ‘Star Wars’ and Disney universe of characters are always coming in and out of style,” the organization says.

Now that all of the dog-naming in 2022 is well through, the AKC is releasing the most popular boy and girl dog names recorded last year. And the top names from 2022 were just about what you’d expect them to be, with a mix of classics and more modern names.

These were the most popular girl dog names in 2022:

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Willow Penny Sadie Maggie Rosie Ruby

These were the most popular boy dog names in 2022:

Max Milo Cooper Charlie Teddy Tucker Buddy Bear Rocky Leo

If you’re interested in pet names that were slightly less common, the AKC also compiled lists of the top 100 girl and boy dog names from 2022.

Did your dog’s name make the list?