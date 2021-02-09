Cloudy icon
71º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sponsored

Here are the 21 largest employers in Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor SPARK

Tags: Ann Arbor, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Domino's Pizza, Ypsilanti, Chelsea, Saline, Tech, Innovation, Tech Arbor, Health System, Michigan Medicine, Washtenaw County, Eastern Michigan University, Washtenaw Community College, Ypsilanti Community Schools, Thomson Reuters, IHA Health Services Corp., Toyota, City of Ann Arbor, Government, Ford Motor Company, Zingerman's, Manufacturing, Auto Industry, Employer, Economy, Business, Organization
Pizza Prep School in the Domino's Pizza World Resource Center in Ann Arbor.
Pizza Prep School in the Domino's Pizza World Resource Center in Ann Arbor. (Domino's Pizza)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – One way to reflect on a regional economy is to check out the top employers and their industries, including public and private organizations.

Here’s the latest list identifying the top employers in Washtenaw County compiled by Ann Arbor SPARK.

The list was composed using Crain’s Detroit data from July 2020 and SPARK’s personal outreach.

Ann Arbor SPARK updates the list annually in January.

Company NameBusiness DescriptionCityEmployees
University of MichiganPublic university and health systemAnn Arbor35,446
Ann Arbor Public SchoolsPublic school districtAnn Arbor2,607
Toyota Technical Center (2 locations)OEM researchAnn Arbor, Saline2,295
Faurecia North AmericaAutomotive component manufacturingSaline1,820
IHA Health Services Corp.Healthcare systemAnn Arbor1,592
Eastern Michigan UniversityPublic universityYpsilanti1,426
Washtenaw CountyGovernmentAnn Arbor1,322
Thomson ReutersSoftware/ITAnn Arbor1,155
Terumo Cardiovascular GroupSurgical & medical instruments, cardiovascularAnn Arbor1,100
Domino’s PizzaHeadquartersAnn Arbor1,000
City of Ann ArborGovernmentAnn Arbor700
IBM Watson HealthData and informationAnn Arbor700
Zingerman’s Family of BusinessesFood productionAnn Arbor700
FCA US Proving GroundsOEM researchChelsea687
Ford Motor Company – RawsonvilleAutomotive component manufacturingYpsilanti680
Ypsilanti Community SchoolsPublic school districtYpsilanti634
ProQuestData and informationAnn Arbor570
Truck HeroAutomotive component manufacturingAnn Arbor559
Washtenaw Community CollegePublic educationAnn Arbor543
Martinrea Bishop Circle AssemblyAutomotive component manufacturingManchester520
JAC Products Inc.Automotive component manufacturingSaline500

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.