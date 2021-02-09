Here are the 21 largest employers in Washtenaw County

Pizza Prep School in the Domino's Pizza World Resource Center in Ann Arbor.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – One way to reflect on a regional economy is to check out the top employers and their industries, including public and private organizations.

Here’s the latest list identifying the top employers in Washtenaw County compiled by Ann Arbor SPARK.

The list was composed using Crain’s Detroit data from July 2020 and SPARK’s personal outreach.

Ann Arbor SPARK updates the list annually in January.