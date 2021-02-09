Here are the 21 largest employers in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – One way to reflect on a regional economy is to check out the top employers and their industries, including public and private organizations.
Here’s the latest list identifying the top employers in Washtenaw County compiled by Ann Arbor SPARK.
The list was composed using Crain’s Detroit data from July 2020 and SPARK’s personal outreach.
Ann Arbor SPARK updates the list annually in January.
|Company Name
|Business Description
|City
|Employees
|University of Michigan
|Public university and health system
|Ann Arbor
|35,446
|Ann Arbor Public Schools
|Public school district
|Ann Arbor
|2,607
|Toyota Technical Center (2 locations)
|OEM research
|Ann Arbor, Saline
|2,295
|Faurecia North America
|Automotive component manufacturing
|Saline
|1,820
|IHA Health Services Corp.
|Healthcare system
|Ann Arbor
|1,592
|Eastern Michigan University
|Public university
|Ypsilanti
|1,426
|Washtenaw County
|Government
|Ann Arbor
|1,322
|Thomson Reuters
|Software/IT
|Ann Arbor
|1,155
|Terumo Cardiovascular Group
|Surgical & medical instruments, cardiovascular
|Ann Arbor
|1,100
|Domino’s Pizza
|Headquarters
|Ann Arbor
|1,000
|City of Ann Arbor
|Government
|Ann Arbor
|700
|IBM Watson Health
|Data and information
|Ann Arbor
|700
|Zingerman’s Family of Businesses
|Food production
|Ann Arbor
|700
|FCA US Proving Grounds
|OEM research
|Chelsea
|687
|Ford Motor Company – Rawsonville
|Automotive component manufacturing
|Ypsilanti
|680
|Ypsilanti Community Schools
|Public school district
|Ypsilanti
|634
|ProQuest
|Data and information
|Ann Arbor
|570
|Truck Hero
|Automotive component manufacturing
|Ann Arbor
|559
|Washtenaw Community College
|Public education
|Ann Arbor
|543
|Martinrea Bishop Circle Assembly
|Automotive component manufacturing
|Manchester
|520
|JAC Products Inc.
|Automotive component manufacturing
|Saline
|500