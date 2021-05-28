Registration for Concordia University Ann Arbor summer camps now open

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Concordia University Ann Arbor is preparing for summer camps and retreats geared for youth and teens.

The CUAA Cardinals summer sports camps offer opportunities for high school students and youth of all ages to participate in athletic camps in a fun and competitive Christian environment.

This summer, the Cardinals camps range from among seven different sports for grade levels 3rd—12th. Each camp is designed to help attendees develop skills, build character, and learn teamwork. CUAA coaches and athletes work closely with the youth, and their shared experiences contribute to the campers’ learning.

Check out the list below for all camps, dates, and times. COVID conscious protocols and specifics will be communicated with camp registrants based on the camp they are attending.

Summer 2021 camps by date

Volleyball Day Camp (grades 5-9)—July 6-9

Volleyball Prospect Camp (grades 9-12)—July 10

Basketball Day Camp (grades 3-8)—July 12-16

Football Prospect Camp (grades 9-12)—July 18

Dance Camp (grades 9-12)—July 24

Cheer Camp (grades 9-12)—July 29, July 30, or July 31

Boys Basketball Prospect Camp (grades 9-12)—August 7

Girls Basketball Elite Camp (grades 9-12)—August 8

Dates and info coming soon

Girls’ Lacrosse Prospect Camp (grades 9-12)

Boys’ Lacrosse Prospect Camp (grades 9-12)

Girls’ Soccer Prospect Camps (grades 9-12)

To register, click here.

Discounts are available for early registration and for families. For specific information or questions regarding Cardinals summer sports camps, contact Kyle Thoms at 734-545-4358 or Kyle.Thoms@cuaa.edu.