Why Ann Arbor is a city-dwelling nature lover’s paradise

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – If you enjoy arts and culture and great food, but still want to live in, and visit, destinations with a natural vibe and lots of outdoor recreational opportunities, it’s hard to find a better spot than Ann Arbor.

With the towering presence of the University of Michigan, and loads of world-class, internationally-inspired eateries and a vibrant downtown, you’re also just minutes away from incredible parks, trails, and aquatic adventures on the Huron River.

This kind of unique way of life makes Ann Arbor an especially desirable place to have a business, since the economy is always buzzing and the steady influx of students means that new folks are falling in love with Ann Arbor all the time. Looking for an Ann Arbor address for your organization? We’re the experts in Ann Arbor office space, and we can help!

In the meantime, here are some of our favorite ways to explore the great outdoors in the Ann Arbor area:

Ad

The Huron River Water Trail

From the helpful site www.huronriverwatertrail.org:

“The Huron River Water Trail is a 104-mile (167 km) inland paddling trail connecting people to the river’s natural environment, its history and the communities it touches in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. From the rapids at Delhi and Dexter to the placid flat water at the entrance to Lake Erie, a variety of paddling experiences await you.

“For kayaking, canoeing, fishing on a fly, and other freshwater pursuits, follow the Huron River Water Trail to learn what others already know – that Huron River is a Michigan treasure worth exploring.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Although we’d add that we love the Argo Cascades, which are tons of fun for tubers.

Kayakers on the Argo Cascades in Ann Arbor. (Oxford Companies)

University of Michigan’s Nichols Arboretum

“The Arb,” as it’s affectionately called, is an oasis in the middle of Ann Arbor’s campus area. Home to the famous peony gardens that bloom in the spring, as well as hidden gem hiking trails and Huron River access, this is a great spot for family hikes and a quick getaway near downtown Ann Arbor. If you work in the core of the city, the Arb is a great spot to go for a break from your Ann Arbor office space.

Ad

Hudson Mills Metropark

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks website has tons of great information about how to explore Hudson Mills, including the following:

“With a historic river meandering through its 1,549 acres, Hudson Mills Metropark is located on North Territorial Road, twelve miles northwest of Ann Arbor. The gentle rapids area is one of the river’s most picturesque spots, which is also frequented by bass anglers and picnickers. The park’s trails give easy access to the marriage of serene woods and waters.”

We also love the disc golf course at the Metropark, and the awesome children’s play area.

Border-to-Border Trail

If you’re up for an adventure, the Border-to-Border Trail is a great place to start. It spans from one end of Washtenaw County to the other, with gorgeous paths along scenic areas along the Huron River. Its use is limited to non-motorized forms of transport, and navigating the trail is one of the most peaceful ways we can think of to get in a great workout in a beautiful environment.

Ad

Start in Dexter, and pedal near the Metroparks, or explore Ypsilanti near Ford Lake. Or, stick to Ann Arbor and enjoy an urban oasis of scenic views.

Border-to-Border Trial sign. (Oxford Companies)

At Oxford Companies, we love the outdoors and the incredible community we live in – but our expertise lies in Ann Arbor commercial real estate. If you’re in the market for an Ann Arbor office space or retail storefront that would situate your organization in the heart of the action here in Ann Arbor, we’re ready to help.

Our Ann Arbor office space options lie throughout the city – from the natural, pristine environment at Forest Cove to the bustling downtown area, and from the Southside to the U-M North Campus area. If you’re a one-person operation, or have a relatively small team, you might also consider our Instant Office program that matches small organizations with perfectly-sized Ann Arbor office space, simple leases, and shorter terms (as short as six months!) – and some even come furnished!

Ad

For more information about Ann Arbor office space availabilities, click HERE.