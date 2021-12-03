Concordia University Ann Arbor to offer free Christmas Concert on Thursday

The Concordia University Ann Arbor wind ensemble and orchestra will be performing a Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theater.
The Christmas concert will feature a variety of classical music and traditional Christmas music by Concordia University Ann Arbor student musicians. This concert is free and open to the public, with a livestream option available.
CUAA Wind Ensemble and Orchestra Christmas Concert
- Black Box Theater at Concordia University Ann Arbor
- 4090 Geddes Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105
*Livestream will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET on 12/9/21
The wind ensemble will be premiering a new piece composed by Nicole Piunno titled Where Words Cannot Go. The work is about the sadness of death and loss but is still comforting and hopeful. This selection was made for the Christmas concert because, for many people, the holidays are a time of sadness as well as joy.
The orchestra is featuring three CUAA upperclassmen music students as soloists in Corelli’s Christmas Concerto – Kayla Pulley, Beck Johnson, and Ben Kletzli.
CUAA Christmas Concert Repertoire:
Wind Ensemble
- Gustav Holst, Second Suite in F
- Nicole Piunno, Where Words Cannot Go (Michigan Premiere)
- Sean O’Loughlin, Joy to the Season
Orchestra
- Ludwig van Beethoven, Egmont Overture
- Arcangelo Corelli, Christmas Concerto
- Leroy Anderson, Christmas Festival
