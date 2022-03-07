How one Ann Arbor university is helping future teachers access certification grants

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Concordia University Ann Arbor is helping future educators get funding for teaching certifications through the Michigan Department of Education (MDE).

Recently, MDE released grants for those who want to earn their initial teacher certification. Concordia University Ann Arbor is partnering with potential students to help them follow their dreams of becoming a teacher.

CUAA not only offers secondary education certification or elementary education certification, but also a master’s in curriculum and instruction.

A few details about the teacher certification grants

Concordia is one of only four schools that are approved to offer an expedited program, and it is the only school of the four that offers certification in most subjects areas.

The grant covers up to $10,000 per student.

What’s the catch?

MDE distributes the funds through school districts. Potential educations need to work with their school district to apply.

Future teachers must be working in a school district while enrolled in the CUAA certification program.

Students pay initial course costs and will be reimbursed by their school district once the course is completed.

The current funding period is through August. Only courses taken between February and August can be reimbursed.

Watch: See why Courtney Slucter decided to pursue CUAA’s teacher preparation program.

Is the teacher certification program right for me?

This program is meant for those who already have a bachelor’s degree in any subject area, but who want to become a teacher. Future educators can earn both a master’s degree and their initial teaching certification in elementary or secondary education through CUAA’s accelerated online program. Each course is eight weeks long and is self-paced.

In the program, participants learn how to design and use teaching methods in a specific content area, plan lessons, and build relationships to manage a classroom. Also, potential teachers will use best practices to engage in effective teaching, as well as learn how to implement technology into their lessons.

Want to know more?

Those interested in the program can contact teacher certification program director Dr. Sara Clemm von Hohenberg by sending an email to sara.clemmvonhohenberg@cuaa.edu

Learn more about Concordia University Ann Arbor’s teacher certification program here.