Oxford Companies in Ann Arbor announces changes to executive team roles

Oxford Companies recently announced changes to its executive team’s titles and roles.

These changes signify the organization’s growth and its leaders’ growing influence in the regional commercial real estate industry and local Ann Arbor community, as well as their expansion in responsibilities within the Oxford Companies organization.

Molly Haller, previously Oxford Companies’ controller, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Extending her original areas of oversight, Molly’s new role encompasses responsibility for all finance, accounting, marketing, IT, and human resources activities at Oxford Companies. She holds an MBA from Wayne State University and joined Oxford Companies in 2018.

Joe Mifsud, previously Director of Property Management, is now President of Oxford Property Management. Overseeing both commercial property management and Oxford Companies’ multifamily housing division, Joe has over 15 years of real estate management experience and has been with Oxford since 2016.

Andrew Hauptman is President of Yellowstone Integrated Architecture and Construction and has over 25 years of experience in new construction, building technology, interior design, adaptive reuse, and historic preservation. He joined Oxford Companies in 2019.

Wonwoo Lee, previously Director of Asset Management, is now Chief Real Estate Officer. Wonwoo leads the commercial leasing division at Oxford Companies and is responsible for transaction management and financial performance of real estate assets.

Wonwoo has been with Oxford Companies since 2016, holds a Master’s degree in Urban & Regional Planning from the University of Michigan and is passionate about placemaking and solving complex real estate challenges in our city.

Andrew Selinger is now Chief Investments Officer. One of Oxford’s most tenured leaders, Andrew has been with the company since 2010 and has held roles of increasing influence and responsibility including Market Analyst, Investment Analyst, Investment Manager, and most recently, Investment Director.

Andrew has been directly involved in over $200 million in commercial real estate acquisitions and played a role in raising tens of millions of dollars in equity, and led in securing hundreds of millions in new debt, refinancing and loan assumptions.

As Oxford Companies grows, continuously deepening its roots and serving the Ann Arbor community, these new titles more accurately reflect each executive’s expanding responsibilities and areas of influence.

Oxford Companies CEO Jeff Hauptman retains his title and remains the organization’s founder and leader. Moving forward, he will entrust much of the day-to-day company operations to the aforementioned leadership team, and he plans to focus primarily on Oxford’s growth and its role in the future of Ann Arbor.

“This exceptional team of leaders has proven its commitment to excellence, integrity, and constant improvement, and I know that each of these executives will excel in their new responsibilities,” said Hauptman. “As our organization grows and evolves with the changing landscape of commercial real estate and our local Ann Arbor community, I’m proud to continue leading and supporting them.”

For more information about Oxford’s leadership team, visit oxfordcompanies.com.