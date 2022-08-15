Continuing education registration at Concordia University Ann Arbor now open

With so many course options ranging in cost from modestly priced to completely free, Concordia Ann Arbor’s continuing education options are worth a look.
Continuing Education is all about supporting lifelong learners through flexible, short-term courses. The courses are offered in a variety of formats, including email webinars, camps, self-paced, and face-to-face.
Register now for any of CUAA’s fall continuing education options.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Course
- Face-to-face on the Ann Arbor campus
- $1,000
- Sept. 12, Oct. 3 & 31, Nov. 11
God Things and Lessons Learned from the Life of Abraham Lincoln
- Virtual (4 sessions available)
- $75 for 4 sessions; $100 per couple; $25 for individual session
- Start date: Sept. 12
Coding Fundamentals: Python Coding
- Online/asynchronous
- $200
- CEU/Badge
- Start date: Oct. 24
Coding Fundamentals: Working with Collections
- Online/asynchronous
- $200
- CEU/Badge
- Start date: Oct. 24
Coding Fundamentals: Working with Data
- Online/asynchronous
- $200
- CEU/Badge
- Start date: Oct. 24
