Continuing education registration at Concordia University Ann Arbor now open

With so many course options ranging in cost from modestly priced to completely free, Concordia Ann Arbor’s continuing education options are worth a look.

Continuing Education is all about supporting lifelong learners through flexible, short-term courses. The courses are offered in a variety of formats, including email webinars, camps, self-paced, and face-to-face.

Register now for any of CUAA’s fall continuing education options.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Course

Face-to-face on the Ann Arbor campus

$1,000

Sept. 12, Oct. 3 & 31, Nov. 11

God Things and Lessons Learned from the Life of Abraham Lincoln

Virtual (4 sessions available)

$75 for 4 sessions; $100 per couple; $25 for individual session

Start date: Sept. 12

Coding Fundamentals: Python Coding

Online/asynchronous

$200

CEU/Badge

Start date: Oct. 24

Coding Fundamentals: Working with Collections

Online/asynchronous

$200

CEU/Badge

Start date: Oct. 24

Coding Fundamentals: Working with Data

Online/asynchronous

$200

CEU/Badge

Start date: Oct. 24

Do you want to know more?

Ultimately, being a lifelong learner looks different for everyone. Check out Concordia’s course offerings below to find the right fit for you.