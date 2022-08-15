82º

LIVE

Sponsored

Continuing education registration at Concordia University Ann Arbor now open

Kali Thiel, Concordia University Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Concordia University, Concordia University Ann Arbor, CUAA, Education, Continuing Education, Washtenaw County
A woman works on a laptop. (Stock photo)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With so many course options ranging in cost from modestly priced to completely free, Concordia Ann Arbor’s continuing education options are worth a look.

Continuing Education is all about supporting lifelong learners through flexible, short-term courses. The courses are offered in a variety of formats, including email webinars, camps, self-paced, and face-to-face.

Register now for any of CUAA’s fall continuing education options.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Course

  • Face-to-face on the Ann Arbor campus
  • $1,000
  • Sept. 12, Oct. 3 & 31, Nov. 11

God Things and Lessons Learned from the Life of Abraham Lincoln

  • Virtual (4 sessions available)
  • $75 for 4 sessions; $100 per couple; $25 for individual session
  • Start date: Sept. 12

Coding Fundamentals: Python Coding

  • Online/asynchronous
  • $200
  • CEU/Badge
  • Start date: Oct. 24

Coding Fundamentals: Working with Collections

  • Online/asynchronous
  • $200
  • CEU/Badge
  • Start date: Oct. 24

Coding Fundamentals: Working with Data

  • Online/asynchronous
  • $200
  • CEU/Badge
  • Start date: Oct. 24

Do you want to know more?

Ultimately, being a lifelong learner looks different for everyone. Check out Concordia’s course offerings below to find the right fit for you.