See ‘Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express’ at Concordia University Ann Arbor

Join the Concordia University Ann Arbor Theatre Department for a suspenseful and thrilling night of entertainment with their production of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig.

Performances will take place across four days at the end of October at Concordia’s Black Box Theater.

Here’s a description of the play:

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer.

An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.

Dates

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

Tickets

$15 General Admission

$10 Students (<18) and Senior (65+)

Free for CUAA Students/Faculty/Staff

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 1. To order, click here.

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. For more information, visit www.concordtheatricals.com.