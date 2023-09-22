The walk of life: How men can prioritize their health through 6 decades

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we age, we experience change, and that can look different in each decade of life. It can bring new health milestones. So, what do men need to think about at each stage of life?

Dr. Todor Toromanovski, a primary care physician at the Detroit Medical Center, addressed these different stages of life and how men can be proactive in taking good care of their health at every age.

20s: Lay the foundation now for a healthier life later.

Despite how well you might feel at this age, Toromanovski said it’s important to see your primary care doctor at least once per year for a health assessment.

He said men in their 20s should also do their best to consume a nutrient-rich diet, avoid junk food and maintain healthy sleep habits by getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

They should aim for consistent exercise and get regularly checked for sexually transmitted infections.

30s: Prepare yourself for changes in your health.

At this age, it’s important to start getting health screenings for diabetes and cholesterol levels.

Toromanovski suggested maintaining healthy habits like a high-fiber diet, getting regular exercise and aiming for seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

Regular dental and eye checkups should also be prioritized.

40s: Anticipate health changes and be ready for them.

Screening for colorectal cancer should begin at age 45, so men should begin thinking about scheduling a colonoscopy.

Toromanovski said this is a great time to start discussing heart disease risk and prevention with your primary care doctor. One of the ways to lower the risk is by exercising at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

He said it’s important to maintain regular eye and dental checkups.

50s: Take care of your health and well-being.

Toromanovski said 50 or older is a good time to get a vaccine for shingles, as well as hepatitis B, if you did not receive two to four doses in your younger years.

You should also get a screening for lung cancer if you’re 50 to 80 years old and have a history of smoking.

Screening for prostate cancer is recommended for those who are at an increased risk.

60s: Step up your health game.

Toromanovski said men 65 to 75 who have ever smoked should get a screening for abdominal aortic aneurism. This is a one-time screening with an abdominal ultrasound.

Additionally, it’s important to get vaccinated for pneumonia starting at age 65 or earlier, if you have increased risk.

Exercising can help to prevent falls, especially for those at a higher risk.

Age 70s: Embrace the aging process.

To slow cognitive decline, there are three important things Toromanovski recommends: exercise, intellectual stimulation and social interaction to help keep you sharp.

If you have joint pain, see an orthopedic surgeon to talk about your options.

Get your eyes checked so doctors can provide you with options to help improve your vision.

