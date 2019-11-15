Spotlight: Mt. Clemens Senior Sam Joseph Grabs Fall Fan Choice Award

DETROIT – Two of this year’s 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards go to Sam Joseph from Mt. Clemens High. There were hundreds of votes that contributed to his big win. Sam is a very active player.

Favorite Subject: Physics

Favorite Place In Hometown: Jermaine Jackson Community Center, Mt. Clemens

Favorite Lunch Item: Chicken Sandwich w/ Tater Tots

Favorite Music Artist: Drake & Polo G

Spend Person To Spend A Day With: Tom Brady

Sam’s first time on the football field was freshman year. It was at that moment during his first freshman football experience that he knew he loved football. His football coach, Marcus Cribbs, is his role model.

Senior Sam Joseph of Mount Clemens H.S Offensive Tackle & Offensive Guard

Although Sam spends most of his time tackling football, he is also part of other organizations at school. The Junior Optimist Club is one of his extracurricular clubs. Sam says he enjoys playing video games to relax after a long day of school and football practice.

