Spotlight: Mt. Clemens Senior Sam Joseph Grabs Fall Fan Choice Award
Favorite Football Offensive Tackle & Offensive Guard
DETROIT – Two of this year’s 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards go to Sam Joseph from Mt. Clemens High. There were hundreds of votes that contributed to his big win. Sam is a very active player.
- Favorite Subject: Physics
- Favorite Place In Hometown: Jermaine Jackson Community Center, Mt. Clemens
- Favorite Lunch Item: Chicken Sandwich w/ Tater Tots
- Favorite Music Artist: Drake & Polo G
- Spend Person To Spend A Day With: Tom Brady
Sam’s first time on the football field was freshman year. It was at that moment during his first freshman football experience that he knew he loved football. His football coach, Marcus Cribbs, is his role model.
Although Sam spends most of his time tackling football, he is also part of other organizations at school. The Junior Optimist Club is one of his extracurricular clubs. Sam says he enjoys playing video games to relax after a long day of school and football practice.
We would like to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support! DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie’s, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
