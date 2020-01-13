Detroit Lions hire Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as defensive coordinator

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as their new defensive coordinator.

Undlin coached defensive backs in Philadelphia from 2015 to 2019. He previously spent three seasons coaching defensive backs for the Denver Broncos.

Undlin, 48, was a defensive coaching assistant for the New England Patriots in 2004.

He has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The hire comes 11 days after Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni stepped away from football. He was one of eight staff members to leave the Lions that week.