Detroit Tigers sign veteran starting pitcher Ivan Nova

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced Monday that they have signed veteran starting pitcher Ivan Nova.

Nova, 33, started 34 games for the Chicago White Sox last season, allowing a league-high 225 hits in 187 innings. He posted a 4.72 ERA, 4.98 FIP, 1.455 WHIP and struck out 5.5 batters per nine innings.

Detroit had a hole in its starting rotation behind Matt Boyd, Daniel Norris, Spencer Turnbull and Jordan Zimmermann. While Michael Fulmer is expected to return from injury at some point in the 2020 season, there weren’t many MLB ready options to take the fifth spot in the rotation.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play for some historic organizations during my professional career, and joining the Tigers adds to that list in a big way,” Nova said in a statement released by the team. “This is a very exciting day for me, and I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and coaches and working with them to bring winning baseball to the great fans here in Detroit.”

Unlike the signings of Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron to bolster the offense, this move comes with very little upside for the rebuilding Tigers.

Nova has a terrible strikeout rate and, at 33 years old, hasn’t posted a FIP under 4.00 since 2013. He has allowed 29, 26 and 30 home runs each of the last three seasons.

Details of Nova’s deal have not been released, however, it’s like to be a one-year agreement.

The Tigers designated relief pitcher Matt Hall for assignment to make room for Nova.