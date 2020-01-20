Metro Detroit well represented as Chiefs, 49ers square off in Super Bowl

DETROIT – When the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, Metro Detroit will be very well represented.

Eric Fisher, of the Chiefs, is the pride of Stony Creek High School. San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is a Dearborn native. Both will have many people rooting for them on Super Bowl Sunday.

Joe Staley, of Rockford, is a 49ers offensive tackle for played for Central Michigan, as well as Fisher.

Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t from Michigan, but he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

“He always gives it 110%,” said Dr. Hussein Saad, Saleh’s friend and former teammate. “He never cuts corners.”

Saleh was born in Dearborn and went to Fordson High School, where he played tight end. It’s those football friends he keeps to this day.

“He was always a quiet guy, big heart,” Saad said. “Very nice. Easy to talk to.”

“You have a guy who is home grown, continues to remember where he came from,” said Billy Salameh, a Fordson teammate.

The Fordson guys have been following along throughout Saleh’s career, especially this year in San Francisco.

“It couldn’t have happened to a better guy,” Salameh said. “I’m so happy for him.”

There have been plenty of watch parties in Dearborn already. Super Bowl Sunday promises to bring even more.