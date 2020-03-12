NHL suspends season amid coronavirus outbreak
The National Hockey League (NHL) has suspended the remainder of its 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
According to reports, the NHL hopes to resume the season at some point.
The Detroit Red Wings were scheduled to play Thursday night in D.C. against the Washington Capitals.
Regular season NHL games were scheduled through April 4, with the Stanley Cup playoffs scheduled right after that. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement that the league would like to continue the season when it is “appropriate and prudent.”
The @NHL pauses 2019-20 season. https://t.co/WMePei4clH pic.twitter.com/W5Hqmk3kX7— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020
The NBA announced its decision to suspend the season on Wednesday night after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
