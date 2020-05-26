NHL commissioner to hold return-to-play news conference today

Commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to offer details on the NHL’s return to play during a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Insiders say Bettman will discuss the 24-team format agreement reached by the NHL and the NHLPA players union.

Bettman’s 4:30 p.m. news conference is set to appear on NBC Sports Network.

From the NHL: ``National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman will make an announcement today at 4:30 p.m. ET regarding the Return to Play Plan for the 2019-20 NHL season.''

So this is to announce the 24-team format agreement the NHL/NHLPA have signed off on. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 26, 2020

PROGRAMMING NOTE:@NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will appear on NBCSN today to make an announcement about the league's Return To Play Plan.



⏰4:30 p.m. ET

📺 NBCSN — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 26, 2020

It is expected the details of the NHL draft and draft lottery timing/format will be part of today’s big reveal by the NHL on RTP format(s). — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 26, 2020

The NHL/NHLPA Return to Play Committee has been working on the details of what the game will look like if it’s allowed to return this summer. The league has been on pause due to the pandemic since March 12. Teams had about 10-12 games left to play, depending on the team.

The union’s executive board approved further negotiations on a 24-team format this past Friday.

Read more: NHL plans move to small-group training as Phase 2 of return

Like what you’re reading? Become a ClickOnDetroit insider.