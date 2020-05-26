84ºF

NHL commissioner to hold return-to-play news conference today

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins in Boston. The most aggressive timetable, a person familiar with discussions told The Associated Press, would have players returning to their home rinks as early as May 15, followed by a training camp and possible exhibition games in June. Bettman emphasized no decisions have been made and cautioned government and medical officials will ultimately make the call on when sports can return. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to offer details on the NHL’s return to play during a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Insiders say Bettman will discuss the 24-team format agreement reached by the NHL and the NHLPA players union.

Bettman’s 4:30 p.m. news conference is set to appear on NBC Sports Network.

The NHL/NHLPA Return to Play Committee has been working on the details of what the game will look like if it’s allowed to return this summer. The league has been on pause due to the pandemic since March 12. Teams had about 10-12 games left to play, depending on the team.

The union’s executive board approved further negotiations on a 24-team format this past Friday.

Read more: NHL plans move to small-group training as Phase 2 of return

