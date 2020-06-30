5-star recruit Emoni Bates of Ypsilanti Lincoln commits to Michigan State

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Emoni Bates, a forward for Ypsilanti Lincoln High School and the top player in the class of 2022 has verbally committed to Michigan State as of now.

He stressed “as of now” due to the ever-changing rules of eligibility for players to go to the NBA right out of high school, options to go to the G League or even the chance to play professionally overseas.

His commitment was aired on SportsCenter, where he also said that coach Tom Izzo was the only one being consistent with him throughout the whole recruitment process.

The 6 foot 9, Ypsilanti native has drawn comparisons to a young LEBRON JAMES especially after winning the highly competitive National Gatorade Player of the Year award as a sophomore which is a first in it’s history.

As a high school freshman, Bates led Lincoln High to its first state championship, then led it to a 19-3 record and a spot in the District 18 state tournament final against Ann Arbor Huron. The game was ultimately cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Bates also announced his plans to attend a prep school ran by his father for his last two years of high school. It will be a satellite campus to Aim High Academy in Michigan. He told ESPN that all the classes are NCAA certified and approved.

They plan on playing a national schedule against the best high school teams in the country. They’re also recruiting some of Bates’ AAU teammates and other talented prospects from around the nation.