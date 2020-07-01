Rocket Mortgage Classic set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club

DETROIT – Many of the world’s top golfers are in Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend, but you wouldn’t really know it, thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Detroit Golf Club will look much different than when the PGA Tour came for the inaugural edition of the tournament last year.

No fans will be in attendance due to the virus, which means no grandstands or crowd noise.

The tournament begins early Thursday morning, with a field that includes last year’s champion, Nate Lashley.

PGA players and staff members were tested for the coronavirus, and now the sport is working to keep that bubble secure. The Detroit Golf Club is a big part of that effort.

Wednesday was the final day of practice, and Bubba Watson had the idea to play a casual nine holes to benefit the tournament’s “Changing the Course” initiative.

This initiative aims to end the digital divide in Detroit. Many players said if they have a chance to play for a good cause, they’re always in.

The goal Wednesday was to raise $1 million. At last check, the total was close to $700,000.

As the tournament gets going Thursday, Detroit Golf Club head pro Josh Upson said he doesn’t expect scores to be under par by 20 strokes like they were last year, when Lashley finished at 25 under par.

This year, the club has grown the rough to five inches and the greens will be running at 12/12.5.