The Basketball Tournament: Recap of the holiday weekend action

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Tournament began on July 4 and had seven teams come out on top. The winning teams will head into the round of 16 starting on July 6 with all games on ESPN.

Big X 79, D2 74

Former Michigan State big man Nick Ward led Big X with 18 points along with another former Spartan Javon Bess who chipped in 13 points. Kevin Capers racked up 22 points for D2.

Team Brotherly Love 87, Stillwater Stars 71

Leading in scoring was Stars Le’Bryan Nash who dropped 30 points for the squad. On top of scoring for Brotherly Love was Khalif Wyatt who had 27 points for the Philly based squad.

House of Paign 76, War Tampa 53

Mike Daum and Andres Feliz brought the Paign with a combined 41 point performance. Along with, Malcom Hill who chipped in 15 points. For the War Tampa, Desean Murray had 13 points.

Team CP3 76, Primetime Players 74

In one of the closets games of the weekend, CP3′s Nate Mason led the way with 26 points while CJ Harris added 12 points. Christian Keeling poured in 25 points for the Primetime Players squad.

Herd That 80, Peoria All Stars 65

Jacorey Williams scored 22 points for the Marshall Alumni squad against the latest addition to The Tournament. Trevon Allen played like an All Star scoring 26 points in their loss.

Sideline Cancer 93, Team Hines 91

Former Central Michigan Guard Marcus Keene of Sideline Cancer led the way with 29 points and the game winning jumper for the Elam Ending. For Team Hines Brandon Paul led the way with 23 points and Ethan Happ scored 20 points.

Men of Mackey 85, Heartfire 79

Justin Dentmon poured in a 30 point game for the Men of Mackey to get the win. Former Michigan State forward Branden Dawson chipped in 12 points for Heartfire while Isaiah Austin led the way with 17 points.

Armored Athlete 98, Power of the Paw 91

Coming out strong John Roberson and Scott Machado chipped in a total of 49 points as a unit for the Armored Athletes. For the Power of the Paw, Donte Grantham led the way with 20 points for his squad.