Dodgers ace Kershaw out with back issue, was starting opener

Beth Harris

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was put on the injured list because of a back issue hours before he was scheduled to start Thursday night for Los Angeles against the San Francisco Giants on opening day of the shortened season.

Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw’s back stiffened up in a weight room workout two days ago. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner had been set to make his ninth opening day start.

Kershaw is being replaced by 22-year-old right-hander Dustin May, who will become the first Dodgers rookie to start on opening day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

May was recalled Thursday after being optioned to the team's remote training location the same day.

