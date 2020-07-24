NBA: Day 1 recap of pre-season scrimmages in Orlando

In the first night of NBA action, four teams came out with impressive wins.

Los Angeles Clippers 99, Orlando Magic 90

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Orlando Magic, with Lou Williams leading the way with 22 points, while Paul George had 18 points for the winning squad. Vucevic led the way for the Magic with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Carter-Williams added 16 points and Terrence Ross scored 14 points. High flyer Aaron Gordon had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block.

Denver Nuggets 89, Washington Wizards 82

The Denver Nuggets beat the Washington Wizards, with the winning team being led by Troy Daniels who had 22 points and six rebounds. Nikola Jokic added 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The rookie Bol Bol, who did not play during the regular season because of a foot injury, made his debut with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. The Wizards were led by Rui Hachimura, who had 18 points and nine rebounds. Troy Brown added 12 points and six rebounds, while former Piston, Ish Smith had 10 points and two rebounds.

New Orleans Pelicans 99, Brooklyn Nets 68

The New Orleans Pelicans come out on top against the Brooklyn Nets, with rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker and seasoned player E’Twaun Moore bringing in 14 points for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram added 12 points and Lonzo Ball chipped in with eight points and three rebounds. For the Nets, Dzanan Musa led the way with 11 points and Jarrett Allen had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Miami Heat 104, Sacramento Kings 98

The Miami Heat secured a win against the Sacramento Kings, with Duncan Robinson leading the way for Miami with 18 points. Goran Dragic added 11 points, and rookie Tyler Herro poured in 15 points. All-Star Jimmy Butler had nine points and three rebounds with limited time on the floor. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 19 points and Nemanja Bjelica poured in 13 points. Rookie DaQuan Jeffries added 12 points.