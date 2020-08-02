Detroit sports personality Jamie Samuelsen dies at 48

DETROIT – Longtime Detroit sports writer and radio host Jamie Samuelsen died Saturday, The Ticket reported.

Samuelsen had announced Monday that he had been fighting colon cancer since 2019.

“Each morning since my diagnosis, I got up, turned on the radio mic and got to talk sports,” Samuelsen said. “I needed the escape from cancer, just like so many of our listeners who face hardships, grief and illness, too -- they turned to us in the morning for some levity in this crazy world. So I wanted to continue to have fun and not let cancer get in the way of doing what I loved.

He died peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and three children.

Samuelsen has been a Detroit sports media staple since 1994, when he first joined WDFN. He joined 97.1 in 2012 and had been co-hosting “Jamie and Stoney” since 2016.