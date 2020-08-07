WNBA: Recap of the 3 Thursday night games

Seattle Storm 93, Atlanta Dream 92

Breanna Stewart led the way with 27 points as the Seattle Storm barely get a victory over the Atlanta Dream. Jewell Lloyd added 20 points and Jordin Canada poured in 14 points for the Seattle squad. Rookie Chennedy Carter led the Dream with a career-high 35 points on 64% shooting from the field. Carter became the first rookie in Dream history to score 25 or more points in two straight games.

Connecticut Sun 91, Dallas Wings 68

Brionna Jones scored 17 points and Alyssa Thomas poured in 15 points to help Connecticut get its first win of the season against the Dallas Wings. Natasha Hiedeman and Jasmine Thomas both scored 14 points apiece for the Sun as well. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 17 points, Isabelle Harrison added 12 points and Tyasha Harris scored 10 points.

Phoenix Mercury 96, Chicago Sky 86

Diana Taurasi and Brittany Griner each scored 22 points as the Phoenix Mercury defeat the Chicago Sky. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough both score 17 points in the win. Courtney Vandersloot led the Sky with 21 points, Kahleah Copper added 18 and Allie Quigley poured in 13 points for the Chicago squad.